Man charged in Charlottesville car attack due in court

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) - A man accused of ramming a car into a crowd of people protesting a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, is due in court on charges including second-degree murder.
A preliminary hearing is planned Thursday afternoon to establish whether prosecutors have enough evidence to seek an indictment against 20-year-old James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, for the crash that killed one woman and injured dozens of others.
Any conviction on a second-degree murder charge carries up to 40 years in prison under Virginia law.
Authorities say Fields barreled into the crowd Aug. 12 as the town was being rocked by chaos from one of the largest gatherings of white nationalists and far-right extremists in a decade.
Fields' attorney and prosecutors declined comment.
