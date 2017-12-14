Texas 10 Most Wanted suspect captured in Murray, Kentucky

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) - A convicted felon on the Texas 10 Most Wanted fugitives list has been arrested in Kentucky.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says 35-year-old Herman Henry Fox was captured Monday near an apartment complex in Murray, Kentucky.

A DPS statement says Fox, who's from the Baton Rouge, Louisiana, area, was wanted for trafficking of persons and compelling prostitution by force/threat. Court records show Fox also has a history of arrests for assault, robbery and drug-related crimes, plus weapons counts.

Fox was arrested last year in College Station on a charge of possession of marijuana. Investigators say Fox allegedly was involved with human trafficking by forcing a woman into prostitution.

He was released on bond, then failed to appear in a Central Texas courtroom in July.

