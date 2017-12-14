Ex-fugitive lawyer facing more charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky lawyer at the center of a Social Security fraud case is facing prosecution on charges he would have avoided if he had not vanished for six months to avoid prison.
A federal prosecutor filed court papers this week signaling the government will try Eric Conn on more than a dozen charges including mail fraud, wire fraud and money laundering.
If convicted, Conn could spend the rest of his life in prison.
Conn would have avoided the charges if he had abided by his plea deal. Instead, he fled in June when he cut off his electronic ankle monitor. He was caught in Honduras this month.
Conn pleaded guilty in March to stealing from the federal government and bribing a judge in a Social Security fraud case involving more than $500 million.
