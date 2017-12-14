Cincinnati plans to match county's Western Hills Viaduct reconstruction contribution

Mayor John Cranley says the city and Hamilton County are working together to secure Western Hills Viaduct reconstruction costs.

The Western Hills Viaduct reconstruction is estimated to cost over $335 million. The local match required to apply for state and federal funding is at least 20 percent of the total cost, or about $67 million.

Recently, county commissioners approved a $5 license fee to help come up with their share of the local match.

Cranley said Thursday the city plans match the county's $33 million by 2020. City officials intend to pass an ordinance next week that would put that plan on paper.

Maintaining the 84-year-old viaduct costs taxpayers $1 million a year.

The bottom deck of the viaduct will be closed during the day Friday and Saturday for inspection and maintenance. Through traffic in both directions will continue to be allowed via the top deck of the viaduct. The closure will be in effect 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, and again 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Detour signage will be posted on site.

In addition, Spring Grove Avenue between Buck Street and Harrison Avenue will be reduced to one lane on Saturday only and may be closed intermittently, as needed, to remove debris. Flaggers will direct traffic. The ramp from southbound Interstate 75 at exit 2B will remain open at all times.

Crews this weekend will conduct up-close inspections that focus on the underside of the span’s upper deck and pier columns. Crews will check for and remove loose concrete. The closure is needed to allow crews to safely position their lift equipment and trucks.

Motorists may experience delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes, if possible.

