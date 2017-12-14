Superbubz's dad finds Joey Votto home run ball for late son's memorial wall

Trey Jones caught the home run ball Reds first baseman Joey Votto hit into the stands at Great American Ball Park Aug. 31 (Facebook)

This is the ball Reds first basement Joey Votto hit into the stand at the Aug. 31 home game at Great American Ball Park. (Facebook)

Wally Herbert was watching television Wednesday night when his cell phone pinged, signaling he had a new Facebook message.

"I have a three-year-old son who would like to give you and your family something very special for Christmas," wrote Trey Jones. "We have the home run ball."

Tears sprang to the grieving father's eyes.

He appealed to the public earlier this week to help locate the home run ball Reds first baseman Joey Votto hit into the stands at the team's Aug. 31 home game. Minutes after the homer, Votto gave the home run bat and the jersey off his back to his son, Walter "Superbubz" Herbert, 6.

Just over a month later, Superbubz would succumb to pediatric cancer after touching the community's heart with his brave battle.

His family has been looking for the ball to complete a memorial wall honoring the child and to enshrine that incredible day at Great American Ball Park.

"This is Christmas to me," the father said Thursday. "That was the day I saw my kid the most excited. When we took him to the game where he first met Joey, he would not sit down. That kid, through 9 innings, screamed."

Wally Herbert and Jones, who lives in Anderson Township, are scheduled to get together with their families on Dec. 22. Jones said he wants his 3-year-old-son, Keegan, to turn the ball over. Jones and his son were at the ballpark together when Votto's ball sailed over to them on Aug. 31.

"The reason why I want my son to give it to him is it was his first Reds game ever and Joey Votto hit him a home run ball," Jones said.

Jones said he has been trying to return the ball to the family since he saw Votto giving their son his bat and jersey during post-game highlights and realized it might have deep meaning for their family.

"He should have had this ball months ago. I sent the Reds two emails and never heard back and then went on vacation," he said.

6-year-old Walter Herbert, a.k.a. Superbubz, is battling stage 4 high-risk neuroblastoma.



Joey hit the homer, but you're the real MVP. pic.twitter.com/bJcXuMKUly — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 31, 2017

When Superbubz died back on Oct. 6, Jones felt compelled once again to give his family the ball.

"I thought about taking the ball to the visitation and pulling (Wally Herbert) aside. All of a sudden I was watching FOX19 NOW yesterday and I saw where Wally was on a quest for the ball. I was like, 'All right, this is perfect,'" said Jones.

He looked up Superbubz's dad on Facebook Wednesday night and sent him a message.

"It should be his ball more than mine, I'll tell you that," Jones said. "I can't imagine what they are going through right now, especially with the holidays, first Christmas without their son, so any way we can help them out, we will. I kind of feel bad it's taken this long."

Currently, there are fundraising efforts to build a park in Superbubz's honor.

