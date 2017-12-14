Bus collides with streetlight, spurs traffic backup in downtown - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Bus collides with streetlight, spurs traffic backup in downtown Cincinnati

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
Source: WXIX Source: WXIX
CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

A bus struck a downtown Cincinnati streetlight pole Thursday afternoon, causing traffic backups in the area.

It happened on Seventh Street, between Vine and Walnut.

Seventh was expected to reopen by 4 p.m.

Commuters were asked to seek alternate routes immediately after the collision.

