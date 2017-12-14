Cops, community rally around 9 children who tragically lose mother to OD

A community is coming together and showing support for nine children in Middletown who lost their mother to an overdose.

The Middletown Division of Police posted to Facebook reaching out for donations for the children.

"The kids, all 9 of them, have just lost their mother to a tragic death and right before Christmas on top of that. The mother was with her supposed 'friends' who then in turn left her to die in front of her 9 kids. Not only did they leave her to die, but they stole her money as well and told the kids they were leaving to go buy a 2-liter of soda. We were able to get pretty good descriptors of these two men so take note. They were two white males and were possibly a father/son team. The father had gray hair and gray facial hair with a red and black coat on. The son had on a brown jacket and was of thin build.

It has disturbed us so much that it's time for us to make a difference. Their father is a hard worker, he has tried to make ends meet but it's a vicious cycle," the post reads.

The kids range in age from 14 to 1.

The department is asking for donations of coats, blankets, food, a stove, a refrigerator, ornaments for a Christmas tree, and toys.

The children are: 14-year-old girl, 13-year-old boy, 11-year-old boy, 10-year-old boy, 6-year-old boy, 5-year-old girl, 3-year-old girl, 2-year-old boy and 1-year-old girl.

The chief said Middletown residents are stepping up, but so are a lot of other people.

"The whole country has. We've gotten message from California, Alaska, Canada, Texas... and people are donating cash, checks, goods for the house, for the kids. So everything we wanted to happen has happened ten fold," Chief Rodney Muterspaw said.

If you can help out, they're asking to please bring your donation to the police department located at 1 Donham Plaza.

If you want to make a monetary donation, the department opened an account at:

Butler Heritage Federal Credit Union

660 N. University Blvd.

Middletown, Ohio 45042

Be sure to specify the account name which is KINDNESS FOR SANDERS FAMILY. Checks can be made out to the Middletown Police Department or the City of Middletown.

