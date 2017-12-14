Group hopes to build park to honor Superbubz -- here's how you can help

Walter "Superbubz" Herbert touched the community's heart during his brave battle with pediatric cancer.

The 6-year-old died in October.

Now, an effort is underway to build a park in his honor -- and about $1,000 had been raised by dinner time Thursday.

"Superbubz loved going to school and wished his classmates could have a swing set and teeter-totter," the Build It For 'Bubz Facebook page says. "This page is dedicated to making his dream come true."

If you'd like to donate, you can find more information at the Build it for 'Bubz YouCaring page.

