6-year-old girl found safe, aunt in custody

The Cincinnati Police Department said 6-year-old Royce Stevens-Johnson was found safe and her aunt, 37-year-old Tangie Johnson is in police custody.

Police said charges are pending.

Janet Ward is the foster mother the girl, and said she knows she is with Tangie. She said the biological aunt recently had legal custody of Royce, but it was taken away.

"After the court proceeding last week, I believed that triggered her to, you know, I'm going to get her," Ward said.

She said Tangie has a history of drug abuse and a 6-year-old should not be exposed to that.

"Please bring her back home. Call 911 or Meriam so she could come home and get her rest because you know she really messing up her head So it's not Royce's fault, she loves Tangie, but Tangie needs to let Royce be where she needs to be until they can get it all together," Ward said.

