Man charged in Salvation Army worker death pleads not guilty

CLEVELAND (AP) - A Cleveland man charged in the fatal shooting of a Salvation Army worker and subsequent crimes has pleaded not guilty.
William Jones entered the plea Thursday in a Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County court. Jones was indicted this week on charges including aggravated murder. Authorities say he's charged in the Dec. 2 slaying of Salvation Army worker Jared Fier-Plesec and subsequent carjackings, assaults and the shooting of a woman in the leg.
County prosecutor Michael O'Malley has said his office is consulting with federal authorities to determine if the crimes qualify as hate crimes or civil rights violations. He didn't identify the races of those involved.
O'Malley says Fier-Plesec was wearing his Salvation Army uniform and discussing the Bible with someone when Jones shot him.
A message was left for Jones' attorney.
