Police: 3 women wanted for credit card theft spent $12K

Police: 3 women wanted for credit card theft spent $12K

FOX19
(Source: Cincinnati Police) (Source: Cincinnati Police)
CINCINNATI, OH

Cincinnati police are looking for three women who used stolen credit cards to purchase $12,000 worth of merchandise and gift cards.

Police said two younger females took the victim's wallet and an older female was given them and used them to make multiple purchases.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike Roth at 513-352-5442.

