Enhanced police presence expected Friday at Oak Hills HS after social media threat

An enhanced police presence is expected at Oak Hills High School on Friday after being made aware of a threat on social media.

Principal Travis Hunt sent phone messages to parents Thursday evening.

Hunt said as a precaution, they are adding additional police at the school throughout the day.

Law enforcement officials are investigating the threat, and they believe it is false.

The message read, "This evening we were made aware of a threat to our high school via social media. We immediately contacted our local law enforcement officials and they are investigating the incident. We believe this to be a false threat, but the district takes all threats to the safety of our students and staff seriously. As a precaution, we will have additional police presence at school throughout the day tomorrow, December 15. We would like to thank the Green Township Police Department for their prompt response, cooperation and investigation into this matter."

