Ohio governor looking for applicants for Supreme Court seat

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik) is accepting applications from people interested in consideration for an open Ohio Supreme Court seat.
Kasich is taking the names of applicants through Dec. 29. The Republican governor is filling a seat to be left vacant on Jan. 26 by retiring Justice William O'Neill.
O'Neill, a Democrat, is running for Ohio governor. Some Republican lawmakers are trying to oust O'Neill early, saying he should have stepped down weeks ago.
O'Neill says he isn't officially a candidate until he files early in February.
Kasich says he and his staff will evaluate applicants with help from a screening committee of legal professionals after the new year.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
