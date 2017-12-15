More than 100 ducks, chickens and turkeys found dead in barn

LAGRANGE, Ohio (AP) - More than 100 ducks, chickens and turkeys have been found dead inside an unfinished barn in Ohio.
WKYC-TV reports investigators were called to the barn in Lorain County's LaGrange Township after neighbors found two turkeys frozen to death.
Greg Willey, of the Lorain County Friendship Animal Protective League, says his group removed nearly 100 live birds from the barn and is attempting to nurse them back to health.
Willey says one wall of the barn was not finished, allowing frigid air to whip through.
Information from: WKYC-TV, http://www.wkyc.com
