Lawyer joining national group addressing opioid problem

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - A Medicaid fraud attorney in the Kentucky attorney general's office has been appointed to a national group trying to address the opioid problem.
Attorney General Andy Beshear said in a news release Thursday that Jessica Williamson of Louisville will join the group of attorneys and investigators from 22 other states as part of the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units Opioid Working Group.
The release said the group will develop legislative proposals and investigative and prosecution techniques, coordinate with multistate consumer protection investigations and work with the federal Opioid Task Force.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >