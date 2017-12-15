McDonald's shooting suspect on suicide watch, faces judge Friday

McDonald's on Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township reopened Thursday afternoon (FOX19 NOW/Mike Schell)

Zachary Allart (Provided by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)

A McDonald's employee accused of shooting two co-workers inside the fast food restaurant is set to face a judge Friday morning.

FOX19 NOW will bring you live video from the courtroom when Zachary Allart appears at 9 a.m. before Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Josh Berkowitz.

Allart, 20, of Mount Washington, is held without bond on two counts of attempted murder at the Hamilton County jail.

He is on suicide watch, confirmed Jim Knapp, spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

According to court records, Allart tried to kill ex-girlfriend Jayla Frost by firing two shots from his handgun, striking her in the head and face just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Beechmont Avenue eatery.

He shot their manager, Denise Higgins, in the back, an investigator with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office wrote in a criminal complaint.

Both women were rushed to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where they are listed in critical condition.

Frost's injuries are considered life-threatening and "grave," sheriff's officials said Thursday.

Two workers and a customer in the drive-thru window called 911.

McDonald's 911 calls: 'I'm at the drive-thru window. I heard the gun going off'

Deputies responded to McDonald's less than a minute later.

They found Allart holding a gun to his head and threatening to shoot himself, sheriff's officials said.

They deescalated the situation, and Allart surrendered his gun.

The shooting is related to an apparent domestic dispute, sheriff’s officials said.

They declined to elaborate further on the motive until after the case goes before a Hamilton County grand jury.

