This ringing Wambach endorsement may comfort FC Cincinnati fans waiting on MLS decision

FC Cincinnati fans are anxiously awaiting an announcement from Major League Soccer about which teams will win expansion bids. The four finalist cities are Cincinnati, Sacramento, Nashville, and Detroit.

An announcement isn't expected until next week, but FCC fans can, perhaps, enjoy this ringing endorsement in the meantime:

Nashville and Cincinnati!!!!!! Love those places. https://t.co/lbPBSRZHOz — Abby Wambach (@AbbyWambach) November 29, 2017

Wambach, a two-time Olympic gold medalist and Women's World Cup champion, according to the Washington Post, scored more goals than any other male or female player in the history of international competition.

If her late November tweet doesn't banish the butterflies from your belly, that may mean you're a die-hard fan. And if you are, you're not alone. FC Cincinnati has already surpassed 15,000 season ticket holders for the 2018 season. In just two seasons as a franchise, the club is bringing in more fans a game than several MLS cities.

So when will the decision come down? Sometime next week, most likely. The MLS Board of Governors met this week to decide which cities have been granted a 2020 expansion.

MLS released this statement Thursday:

“Today, Major League Soccer’s Board of Governors had a productive discussion about the bids from ownership groups representing Cincinnati, Detroit, Nashville and Sacramento to become the next MLS expansion clubs. League officials and the MLS Expansion Committee will continue to work with the four finalists and plan to have more details shortly.”

A few of Wambach's former teammates also appeared quite taken with the Queen City back in September after a friendly against New Zealand.

"Cincinnati that was incredible," Alex Morgan tweeted. "Love y'all."

