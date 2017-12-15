98 Degrees holds benefit concert for Lachey's bar manager tonight

Members of hometown boy band 98 Degrees will hold a benefit concert Friday for a woman who was shot outside a popular Over-the-Rhine bar.

Earlier this month, Nick and Drew Lachey announced the show for Ellie Richardson, a manager at the brothers' namesake bar on 12th and Walnut streets.

Richardson was shot in the face after leaving work early Thanksgiving Day morning. She is out of the hospital but faces more surgery to repair her cheekbone, eye socket and a few other fractures.

All proceeds of the 4 p.m. performance at the Aronoff Center will go toward Richardson's medical expenses. The band has a second Christmas show after the benefit concert.

"As you may have heard, Ellie Richardson, who was an employee at Lachey's bar in Cincinnati, and an overall incredible person, was the victim of a horrible, horrible crime on early Thanksgiving morning," said Nick Lachey.

Cincinnati— This city has a special place in our hearts, which is why we’ve added another show to support a member of our community. We hope you’ll join us on Dec 15th at Aronoff Center. ALL proceeds will go directly to Ellie’s recovery. https://t.co/vFNfejIXN5 pic.twitter.com/kF3TjLISHr — Nick Lachey (@NickLachey) December 1, 2017

"Now there isn't much we can do to help her with her physical pain, but there is a way we can help support her financially during this difficult time," said Drew Lachey.

Tickets are still available.

"We'd love to see you there, and thank you for the support," added Drew.

The support from Nick and Drew for the city and their staff is well known among bar patrons.

"I know Nick is a very big advocate for his staff and he likes to make sure that they're all taken care of, and Drew is in there pretty much once a week," Shawn Kitchen said.

