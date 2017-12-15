Police: Arrests made after men leave OD victim ‘to die in front of her 9 kids’

There was an overwhelming show of support Thursday for nine children in Middletown who lost their mother to an overdose.

Two men have been arrested in the case. Authorities say they were with the woman when she died.

Keith Boyer and Jim Boyer have been charged through Middletown court with tampering with evidence, abuse of a corpse, petty theft, and nine counts of child endangering.

Middletown police posted a message to Facebook on Thursday that read, in part:

The mother was with her supposed 'friends' who then in turn left her to die in front of her 9 kids. Not only did they leave her to die, but they stole her money as well and told the kids they were leaving to go buy a 2-liter of soda. We were able to get pretty good descriptors of these two men so take note. They were two white males and were possibly a father/son team. The father had gray hair and gray facial hair with a red and black coat on. The son had on a brown jacket and was of thin build.

The children range in age from 14 to 1. Police chief Rodney Muterspaw said Middletown residents -- as well as plenty of others -- are stepping up.

"The whole country has. We've gotten messages from California, Alaska, Canada, Texas ... and people are donating cash, checks, goods for the house, for the kids," he said. "So everything we wanted to happen has happened tenfold."

