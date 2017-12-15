Police seek donations after 9 children watch mom die

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (AP) - A police department is asking people to donate to a family of nine children who watched their mother die of a suspected drug overdose in southwest Ohio.
The Middletown Police Department says on its Facebook page that officers were so disturbed by the situation that they decided it's "time to make a difference."
Police say two suspected drug dealers took money from the woman Wednesday and left her to die.
The Facebook plea says police will take "anything you are willing to donate," including clothes, coats, blankets, food, toys and appliances. The children, five girls and four boys, range in age from 1 to 14.
One woman donated $9,000 - $1,000 for each child.
The Facebook post describes the children's father as a "hard worker" trying to make ends meet.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >