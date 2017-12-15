Infielder Zack Cozart signs with Angels - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Infielder Zack Cozart signs with Angels

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) -

Infielder Zack Cozart is no longer a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Cozart and the Angels agreed to terms on a three-year contract Thursday.

In seven years with the Reds Cozart hit .254 with 703 hits, 280 RBIs, and 82 home runs.

Cozart was an All-Star in 2017, and teammate Joey Votto helped him celebrate by purchasing a donkey.

Prior to the season, Cozart had an agreement with Votto, who promised a large-eared animal as a reward for making the National League All-Star team. The donkey was named Donald after Donald Duck.

