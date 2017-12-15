Infielder Zack Cozart signs with Angels

Infielder Zack Cozart is no longer a member of the Cincinnati Reds.

Cozart and the Angels agreed to terms on a three-year contract Thursday.

?? OFFICIAL ??



The #Angels have agreed to terms on a three-year contract with INF Zack Cozart. pic.twitter.com/lReZpByq78 — Angels (@Angels) December 15, 2017

In seven years with the Reds Cozart hit .254 with 703 hits, 280 RBIs, and 82 home runs.

Cozart was an All-Star in 2017, and teammate Joey Votto helped him celebrate by purchasing a donkey.

Zack Cozart will be remembered for many good things.



At the top - giving us a season of donkey talk. #Reds @FOX19 — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 15, 2017

Prior to the season, Cozart had an agreement with Votto, who promised a large-eared animal as a reward for making the National League All-Star team. The donkey was named Donald after Donald Duck.

Cozart could be making change to 3rd base too. https://t.co/drBrqWttvR — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) December 15, 2017

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.