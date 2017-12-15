Pete Rose defamation lawsuit dismissed after agreement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A defamation lawsuit filed by Pete Rose last year against the lawyer who got him kicked out of baseball has been dismissed.

Federal court documents show Rose's suit against John Dowd was dismissed Friday.

Statements issued by Rose's lawyer and Dowd's lawyer say both parties agreed "based on mutual consideration, to the dismissal with prejudice of Mr. Rose's lawsuit against Mr. Dowd."

They say they can't comment further.

Rose contended in the suit that Dowd defamed him in 2015 by saying on the radio that the former baseball great had raped young teen girls during spring training.

Dowd investigated Rose for Major League Baseball in 1989, leading the game's all-time hits leader to be declared ineligible for the Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.