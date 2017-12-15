Man accused of shooting 2 co-workers pleads not guilty

CINCINNATI (AP) - A man accused of shooting and injuring two co-workers at a McDonald's restaurant in suburban Cincinnati has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder charges.
Twenty-year-old Zachary Allart pleaded not guilty Friday in Hamilton County Municipal Court. Bond was set at $4 million.
The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office says Allart shot Denise Higgins and Jayla Frost late Wednesday night at a McDonald's in Anderson Township.
Higgins is the restaurant's manager. The sheriff's office says Frost is Allart's ex-girlfriend. Both were hospitalized in critical condition.
The sheriff's office says Allart put a gun to his head and threatened to kill himself before deputies persuaded him to put the gun down.
Court records don't list an attorney for the Cincinnati man.
Anderson Township is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of downtown Cincinnati.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >