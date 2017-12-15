Judge who's against gay adoption misses disciplinary hearing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky judge has not put up a defense at a hearing stemming from his moral objections to hear adoption cases involving same-sex couples.
The hearing before the state's judicial disciplinary commission proceeded Friday without Judge W. Mitchell Nance or his attorney.
Nance had previously announced his resignation from the bench, which takes effect Saturday. He heard family court cases in Barren and Metcalfe counties in rural Kentucky.
Nance is accused of violating judicial rules that, among other things, bar judges from showing bias based on sexual orientation.
Gay rights activist Chris Hartman says the hearing was "symbolically significant" despite Nance's departure from the bench.
The commission's chairman says it could make its decision before Christmas. Nance could face a public reprimand if he's found to have violated judicial rules.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >