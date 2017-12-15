Shot fired at authorities in SE Indiana, standoff ongoing - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Shot fired at authorities in SE Indiana, standoff ongoing

Posted by Mike Schell, Reporter
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN (FOX19) -

A shot was fired at authorities Friday afternoon in southeast Indiana.

Indiana State Police officers were called to the scene in Aurora, which is along the Ohio River in Dearborn County.

Authorities say the shot was fired from a home on Dutch Hollow Road, just off State Route 50.

State police say there is no danger to the public, they believe the shooter is still inside the house.

The standoff is ongoing. Authorities hope for a peaceful resolution.

AirCare was at the scene Friday afternoon as a precaution.

