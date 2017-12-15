Shot fired at authorities in SE Indiana, standoff ongoing

A shot was fired at authorities Friday afternoon in southeast Indiana.

Indiana State Police officers were called to the scene in Aurora, which is along the Ohio River in Dearborn County.

Here’s what I know about the situation in Dearborn Co. Cops went to do welfare check, learned guy had a warrant. Guy shot at Police @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/7kIIKF6HVe — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) December 15, 2017

Authorities say the shot was fired from a home on Dutch Hollow Road, just off State Route 50.

State police say there is no danger to the public, they believe the shooter is still inside the house.

The standoff is ongoing. Authorities hope for a peaceful resolution.

VIDEO: Scene of police standoff on Dutch Hollow Rd in Aurora. @IndStatePolice confirm one shot fired. Person(s) still holed up inside. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/NbSEEI73Ys — Mike Schell (@Fox19_Mike) December 15, 2017

AirCare was at the scene Friday afternoon as a precaution.

