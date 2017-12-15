Lawsuit against Planned Parenthood sent back to lower court

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky Court of Appeals has ruled a lower court wrongly dismissed a lawsuit claiming Planned Parenthood illegally provided abortions at its Louisville clinic.

The Courier Journal reports the appeals court on Friday sent the case back to Jefferson County Circuit Court, saying the three-judge panel found that the allegations were enough to bring the claim.

The lower court dismissed the case, finding that Planned Parenthood had been following directions of state officials when it began offering abortions in order to obtain a state license.

The organization had sought the license from the administration of former Democratic Gov. Steve Beshear and produced documentation directing it to begin providing all services so it could be inspected. But the license had not been issued when Republican Matt Bevin became governor, and his administration ordered the clinic to stop providing abortions.

Information from: The Courier-Journal, http://www.courier-journal.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.