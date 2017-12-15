Police: Man broke into home, used child as rape lookout

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland police say they are looking for a convicted sex offender accused of breaking into a home and using a child as a lookout while he raped a woman.
Court records show a warrant was issued Wednesday for 43-year-old Alexander Sanchez on charges including rape and kidnapping.
Cleveland.com reports court documents say Sanchez broke into a Cleveland woman's home early Oct. 7 and had the child stand at the door while he sexually assaulted the victim. The child's age and gender weren't clear.
Court records show Sanchez is on probation after pleading guilty and being sentenced to prison in 2009 on charges including witness intimidation, gross sexual imposition and bribery. He was classified as a Tier 2 sex offender.
Court records don't list an attorney for the Cleveland man.
Information from: cleveland.com, http://www.cleveland.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
