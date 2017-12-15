65-year-old receives gift of sound 40 years after accident

T.J. Monroe's life changed Friday.

Monroe has struggled to hear the world clearly for the past 40 years. When he was 25 years old, he fell out the back of a truck, and the fall caused permanent hearing damage in both of his ears.

In addition to his hearing difficulties, Monroe was born with a developmental disability. Despite these challenges, he has found ways to overcome and has become an outspoken advocate for human rights and people with disabilities.

Monroe was the first member with a developmental disability nominated to The President's Committee on Mental Retardation in 1994. Monroe lobbied and succeeded in getting the name changed to The President's Committee for People with Intellectual Disabilities.

On Friday, the 65-year-old was gifted two state-of-the-art hearing aids. The hearing aids came as gifts -- along with lifetime care -- from the Miracle-Ear Foundation. He tried them on at Miracle-Ear on Colerain Avenue in Cincinnati.

Monroe hopes his story inspires other adults and children struggling with hearing loss.

