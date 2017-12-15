Indiana school districts discuss random drug testing

CROWN POINT, Ind. (AP) - Most school administrators in Indiana say it's unlikely that districts will conduct random drug tests despite a teacher recently being charged with drug possession.

However, Lake Central schools Superintendent Larry Veracco says he anticipates a discussion of policies for drug testing teachers more often. Indiana law requires districts to randomly test bus drivers. Some districts also drug test new employees.

Indiana State Teachers Association President Teresa Meredith says schools can drug test teachers "if they have probable cause."

Samantha Cox was arrested last month for drug possession after students allegedly saw the 24-year-old with drugs in her classroom.

Investigators say Cox told police she'd purchased $160 worth of cocaine before arriving at Lake Central High School. Veracco says investigators found no evidence that Cox obtained or sold drugs to students.

