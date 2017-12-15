One killed in Warren County crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on US Route 22 near mile post #17, in Warren County on Friday.

Police said the crash happened around 4 p.m.

According to police, a silver 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt, driving eastbound on US 22 was being driven by Shelby Fein, 18, of Goshen, Ohio. She drove off the right side of the roadway.

The car struck a tree line and overturned.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates that Fein was not wearing her safety belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.