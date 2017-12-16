Rules protecting coal miners' dust exposure up for review

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Three years after the Obama administration lowered the allowable limits for miners' exposure to coal dust, the Trump administration has brought the standards up for review.
Federal mining regulators indicated Thursday that they are reconsidering rules meant to protect underground miners from breathing coal and rock dust - the cause of black lung - and diesel exhaust, which can cause cancer.
Attorney Tony Oppegard, who represents miners in safety cases, calls it "a bad signal" for miners, adding that the Trump administration is aligned with mine operators who have opposed the stronger regulations.
The Mine Safety and Health Administration has asked for public comment on whether standards "could be improved or made more effective or less burdensome by accommodating advances in technology, innovative techniques, or less costly methods."
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers made a major drug bust during a traffic stop in Springdale Tuesday.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Police say a driver crashed through a fence, damaging more than 30 headstones at a Department of Veterans Affairs cemetery in southwestern Ohio and then fled the scene.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
Scattered snow showers will return Christmas Eve afternoon on Sunday.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >
A Hillsboro native surprised his father with an early homecoming from his Army station in Fort Hood, Texas.Full Story >