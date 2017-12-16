Columbus joins list of cities suing drugmakers over opioids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio's largest city is joining cities and counties around the state and country by filing its own lawsuit against prescription drugmakers and distributors.
The lawsuit filed by Columbus in federal court Friday names the three major drug distributors including suburban Columbus-based Cardinal Health and five drug manufacturers.
Columbus city attorney Richard Pfeiffer (FEYE'-fuhr) Jr. told The Columbus Dispatch the city is seeking a large amount of money to address an expensive problem.
The companies have all denied wrongdoing in response to similar lawsuits filed around the country. Cardinal spokeswoman Courtney Tobin said the company was disappointed Columbus filed what she called a "copycat lawsuit."
Tobin said Cardinal is actively engaged in solving the opioid crisis and saving lives.
Cincinnati, Dayton, Toledo and the state of Ohio have filed similar lawsuits.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >