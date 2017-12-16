Man to give Votto homerun ball to father who lost his son

CINCINNATI (AP) - A man who landed a Joey Votto home run ball during a Cincinnati Reds game says he's giving it to a father whose 6-year-old son witnessed the blast just weeks before dying of cancer.
Trey Jones tells WXIX-TV he'd been meaning to give the ball to the boy's family since the Aug. 31 Reds home game. Votto high-fived the boy, Walter "Superbubz" Herbert, and gave him the home run bat and a No. 19 Reds jersey during the game.
Walter died Oct. 6.
His father, Wally Herbert, this week asked for help finding the ball so it could be added to Walter's memorial wall.
Jones reached out to the family Wednesday. He says his 3-year-old son Keegan, who was at the game, will hand the ball to the family Friday.
Information from: WXIX-TV, http://www.fox19.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
