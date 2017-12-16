AG Sessions to discuss eradicating crime during Ohio visit

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expected to discuss the eradication of violent crime during an appearance Monday in Toledo.
The Blade reports the visit was announced Friday night by the U.S. Department of Justice. Sessions earlier on Friday discussed the DOJ's crime-fighting efforts at a news conference in Washington.
He's scheduled to speak at 3:10 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office in downtown Toledo.
Sessions said in September that an increase in violent crime the last several years is a trend that "threatens to erode progress" in making communities safer.
The Justice Department in June announced "significant assistance" for Toledo and 11 other cities to fight crime through a new National Public Safety Partnership
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >