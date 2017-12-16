Young incarcerated dads record holiday books for their kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Young fathers who are incarcerated in Ohio's youth prison system have recorded videos of themselves reading to their children as holiday gifts.
DVDs produced by the Department of Youth Services feature the men and boys reading copies of the Dr. Seuss book "One Fish Two Fish Three Four Five Fish."
Copies of the DVD, the nursery book and notes from the dads have been sent to children and their caregivers this week.
Youth Services says 35 inmates recorded the videos. About 500 boys and men are housed in three state juvenile detention facilities and a youth center in Ross county.
Agency director Harvey Reed says the holiday program helps keep youth connected to their children and developing healthy bonds even while away.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >