Ohio high school closes after probable case of meningitis

GNADENHUTTEN, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio school district has announced that its high school will be closed Monday after a student died from what health officials say is a probable case of bacterial meningitis.
The Indian Valley Local Schools in Tuscarawas County sent a letter to parents Saturday that said the student's bus, a school restroom, and other surfaces inside the school will be sanitized. The student hasn't been identified.
The Tuscarawas County Health Department in a statement on its website said officials learned Friday that a student had died from a probable case of meningitis.
The health department says symptoms of bacterial meningitis can appear quickly and progress rapidly. Symptoms include fever, chills, headache, and a stiff neck.
The health department is contacting anyone who recently came in close contact with the student.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >