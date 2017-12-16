Police: Drugged driver crashes into chili restaurant

The crash happened in the 2700 block of Colerain Avenue around 6:30 p.m. Friday (FOX19 NOW)

A driver was high on heroin when he crashed into a Camp Washington building Friday, according to a Cincinnati police report.

Police arrested Alonso Victor, 37, outside US Chili in the 2700 block of Colerain Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Victor admitted to injecting heroin before driving his vehicle into the side of the restaurant, leaving behind “major structure damage,” police said.

First responders revived Victor with Narcan.

[Police: Arrests made after men leave OD victim ‘to die in front of her 9 kids’]

He is charged with OVI and failure to control and was already facing several outstanding warrants, according to the police report.

Work crews remained on scene repairing the building Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.