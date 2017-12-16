Police: Drugged driver crashes into chili restaurant

Two people have been hospitalized - one with a head injury - after being struck with a table leg in Tyler.Full Story >
Two people have been hospitalized - one with a head injury - after being struck with a table leg in Tyler.Full Story >
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.Full Story >
A Kailua man is behind bars for allegedly drowning his pet dog then attempting to drown his girlfriend, too.Full Story >
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.Full Story >
A 1-year-old baby is safe after an attempted abduction and police chase Monday night, but a police K-9 died trying to apprehend a suspect.Full Story >
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.Full Story >
Brook Fiske and Sikander Imran had been dating on and off for three years. Imran, a doctor, had moved from Rochester to Arlington, VA, for a new job when he learned Fiske was pregnant.Full Story >
Cameras captured the robber shooting a store employee, who then collapsed to the ground.Full Story >
Cameras captured the robber shooting a store employee, who then collapsed to the ground.Full Story >