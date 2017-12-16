Coyote sighting prompts warning from Deer Park police

Deer Park police are reminding residents to keep a close eye on dogs and cats.

“We don't mean to alarm you, but one of our officers just spotted a coyote running westbound on Webster from Plainfield Road to Ohio Ave,” the department posted to Facebook Friday.

The post went on to tell pet owners to pay close attention when their animals, especially smaller ones, are outdoors.

Several coyote sightings have been reported in the Tri-State recently. Last month, a woman claimed her family’s dog was killed by a coyote in Mason, a city just 15 miles north of Deer Park.

Coyotes are common throughout Ohio's 88 counties, in both rural and urban settings.

Ohio wildlife officials suggest the following tips about coyotes in residential areas:

remove all "attractants" to possibly deter the coyote from returning -- this includes removing garbage and pet food before nightfall

clean up around the grill

as coyotes prey primarily on small mammals, such as rabbits and mice, small pets may also be taken -- keep small dogs and cats inside, or stay with them at night when coyotes are most active

