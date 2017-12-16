Copy-Man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend in the head

A Cincinnati man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend in the head appeared in court on Friday.

Prosecutors said 20-year-old Darian McDonald went to her apartment to try to see her, and when she refused to come out, he allegedly fired seven shots toward her home.

"As the victim, the girl he was coming to see, wanting to talk to and trying to get back with, turned with her child and ran towards the back of the apartment. She was struck in the back of the base of her skull with the one 45 caliber bullet... came out of the front of her face, she's obviously in serious condition as a result of this offense," the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors said McDonald was previously arrested for domestic violence.

He is charged with felonious assault.

"Seven shots at the victim - striking once in the back of the head... it sounds borderline miraculous this is not a murder charge at this point," the judge said.

McDonald is being held in jail on a $2 million bond.

He is due back in court Dec. 26.

