Plane crash leaves one dead in Franklin County, Indiana

One person is dead after a plane crashed in Oldenburg, Indiana Saturday, according to Indiana State Place.

The single-engine plane crashed around 9 p.m. in the rural area just north of Batesville.

It is not clear how many passengers were on the aircraft.

Indiana State Police and federal investigators are looking into the incident, Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said.

Oldenburg is a town in Franklin County located about three miles off Interstate 74.

