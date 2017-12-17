Holiday toy drive held in honor of fatally beaten toddler

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A toy drive for abused and neglected children is being held to honor the short life of an Ohio toddler who was fatally beaten by her mother's boyfriend two years ago.

An organizer who is friends with Kinsley Kinner's father tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that toys donated in memory of the 2-year-old will be distributed to hospitals and groups that help children during the holidays. It's a sort of continuation of a toy collection that was held in conjunction with Kinsley's funeral.

Her mother's boyfriend, Bradley Young, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with possible parole. The girl's mother, Rebekah Kinner, pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter and permitting child abuse and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

