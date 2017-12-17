Holiday toy drive held in honor of fatally beaten toddler

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) - A toy drive for abused and neglected children is being held to honor the short life of an Ohio toddler who was fatally beaten by her mother's boyfriend two years ago.
An organizer who is friends with Kinsley Kinner's father tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News that toys donated in memory of the 2-year-old will be distributed to hospitals and groups that help children during the holidays. It's a sort of continuation of a toy collection that was held in conjunction with Kinsley's funeral.
Her mother's boyfriend, Bradley Young, was convicted of murder and sentenced to life in prison with possible parole. The girl's mother, Rebekah Kinner, pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter and permitting child abuse and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
Love apples? You may want to read this.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An Amber Alert has been called off for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted during a carjacking on Christmas Eve morning.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
An officer was seriously hurt while arresting a man wanted for assault on Christmas Eve morning, according to Covington police.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Scattered, light snow showers will fall on Christmas Eve.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >
Fort Mitchell Police are looking for a woman accused of fleeing police during a traffic stop on Kyles Lane Saturday.Full Story >