Cleveland State gets $1M to create entrepreneurship lab

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland State University has received $1 million to create a collaborative, interdisciplinary learning laboratory to foster creative thinking, innovation and entrepreneurship.
The gift from industrial property developer Weston Inc. will be used to create the Weston Ideation Lab within the Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship at the university.
Officials said in a release Thursday it will help students explore entrepreneurship through coursework, workshops, a speaker series and other learning opportunities. It also will provide potential entrepreneurs with more access to business mentors, legal and patent advice and business plan development.
CSU President Ronald Berkman says the lab will help "fuse" fields like computer science, design, engineering and business to develop new products and services.
Weston CEO James Asher says CSU's location and experiential learning philosophy make it an ideal location.
