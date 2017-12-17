Marvin Lewis: No decisions yet about future with Bengals

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/John Autey)

ESPN reported over the weekend that Cincinnati Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis was planning to leave the team after this season, but Lewis said he has not made any decisions yet.

The news surfaced before Cincinnati faced the Vikings in Minnesota on Sunday. During a post-game press conference, Lewis denied the report and called it "speculation."

Lewis said he addressed his team after the game and told them, "do not be concerned about his future."

"It's the same report you've been reporting on all season. Hasn't changed since August. Speculation people keep throwing out there. We're wasting time that's all. And, it's unfortunate because it affects people around you. And everyone wants to be first, they don't really care if they're accurate," he said.

Lewis plans to pursue other opportunities, ESPN's Adam Schefter had reported.

After 15 seasons in Cincinnati, Marvin Lewis is planning to leave the Bengals after this season to pursue... https://t.co/fHYVQXFWgT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2017

The Bengals have not released an official comment on the report.

"I think that where there's smoke, there's fire," FOX19 NOW Sports Anchor Betsy Ross said about the ESPN report. "Even though Marvin Lewis says that no decision has been made, and I believe him. But obviously, he has said something or has indicated to somebody that, you know what, 'maybe I'd like to do this, or I'd like to do that.'"

Lewis' contract expires at the end of this season.

Lewis, 59, has coached the Cincinnati Bengals for 15 seasons and is the winningest coach in the franchise's history.

Hired in 2003, Lewis has been the NFL’s second-longest tenured head coach behind Patriots’ Bill Belichick.

Lewis joined the franchise on the heels of the worst season in Bengals history. The team had just come off a 2-14 record in 2002 under Dick LeBeau. Lewis turned things around and by 2005, the Bengals secured their first division title -- and first winning season -- in more than 10 years.

Cincinnati made seven playoff trips with Lewis, but they never won a single postseason game. Lewis holds the record for most postseason losses of any coach in the history of the NFL. It’s that playoff record that has put Lewis on the hot seat in the past few years.

In 2009, the Associated Press named Lewis coach of the year.

