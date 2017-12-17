Ohio choreographer composes dance piece for economic summit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio choreographer has composed a piece that dancers will perform at the opening of next month's annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Edwaard Liang is the artistic director of BalletMet in Columbus and a former dancer with the New York City Ballet and Nederlands Dans Theater in Holland.
Liang has composed dance pieces for the Bolshoi Ballet, San Francisco Ballet, Singapore Dance Theatre and many other companies.
Liang, a native of Taiwan who grew up in California, was appointed BalletMet artistic director in 2013.
Liang's piece, tentatively titled "Four Seasons," will be performed by the principal dancers of La Scala opera house in Milan, Italy.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
