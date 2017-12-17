Cleveland pays $375,000 to settle police shooting lawsuit

By MARK GILLISPIE
Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland has agreed to pay $375,000 to settle a lawsuit alleging that a white police officer shot an unarmed black man who was trying to surrender.
The settlement in the lawsuit filed by 29-year-old Kipp Holloway was finalized Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland.
The lawsuit stems from a May 2014 shooting. Holloway claimed he fled to a garage after receiving a ride from two men whom he subsequently learned were being chased after committing a burglary.
The lawsuit claims Holloway was lying on his stomach inside the garage and called out to the officer who shot him despite Holloway's attempt to surrender.
A breaking and entering charge against Holloway was dismissed in the middle of trial in September 2014.
A city spokesman couldn't be reached for comment Sunday.
