University of Kentucky to offer more ag health, safety info

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Two colleges at the University of Kentucky are working together to expand health- and safety-related education offered to farmers and their families.

The university said in a news release that the College of Agriculture, Food and Environment and the College of Nursing will provide the service through the Cooperative Extension Service.

Nursing professor Deborah Reed said most agriculture research relates more to production. But she said sometimes people forget about those who are doing the work.

Gary Palmer, the interim associate dean for extension, says the partnership will allow the education programs already being provided to those in agriculture to expand and offer more information to farmers and families.

