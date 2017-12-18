Father sought in shooting of adult son, daughter

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police in Ohio are searching for a 50-year-old man accused of shooting two of his adult children.
Columbus police say Robert Brigham shot his son and daughter during a domestic dispute Sunday. Both victims are in their 20s.
WSYX-TV reports that the son was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable. The daughter was shot in the neck. Her condition was stable.
Police say Brigham should be considered armed and dangerous.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
