Officer hurt when driver hits police cruiser along highway

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Police say a central Ohio officer helping a stranded motorist suffered minor injuries when a suspected impaired driver hit his parked cruiser on the right berm of a highway.
Columbus police say the impact from the Saturday night crash on Interstate 670 activated the air bags in the cruiser and pushed it into the disabled vehicle that was being loaded onto a tow truck.
Officer Don Paden was treated at a hospital. Police say the driver of the tow truck also suffered a leg injury in the crash.
Investigators didn't immediately release further information about the driver blamed for the collision.
