Cincinnati Gardens demolition reveals 1950s time capsule

CINCINNATI (AP) - A redevelopment official says crews that recently started tearing down an old Cincinnati arena were surprised to find a time capsule from the 1950s that included a program for a "Punch for Polio" boxing event.
Melissa Johnson of the Greater Cincinnati Redevelopment Authority tells WCPO-TV that the capsule was found in a cornerstone of the Cincinnati Gardens, a sports and entertainment venue built in 1949.
Johnson says the capsule was improperly sealed, leaving items inside exposed to damaging moisture and therefore fragile. The mementos included a hockey puck, playing cards, a religious pendant, a newspaper clipping and an only partially legible document that appeared to be a city resolution about the venue.
Johnson says she's not yet sure what will be done with the time capsule's contents.
Information from: WCPO-TV, http://www.wcpo.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
