Stored racing fuel causes explosions during large barn fire

BELLBROOK, Ohio (AP) - Authorities say no one was hurt in a large fire that destroyed an Ohio barn where racing fuel stored inside caused explosions as the blaze burned.
The fire broke out Sunday night in Sugarcreek Township, roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Dayton.
WDTN-TV reports firefighters initially tried to enter the barn to fight the flames but backed off because several hundred gallons of racing fuel were stored there. Neighboring fire departments helped shuttle water to the rural site to battle the blaze.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency also was called to the scene to monitor any environmental impact from the blaze.
